Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 47,800.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 35.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.94. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $270.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.66 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 6.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Payoneer Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price target on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.