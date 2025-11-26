Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc $BNED

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1,412.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 81.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 363.2% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NYSE:BNED opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

