Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Assured Guaranty Ltd. $AGO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.94.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $207.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 44.53%.Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AGO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Insider Activity

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $2,095,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,287,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,956,525.49. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 6,258 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $105,760.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,282,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,282,598.60. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 41,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,674 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

