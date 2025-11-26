Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $336,000 Investment in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Melius began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Talen Energy from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $432.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.07.

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $378.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $403.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.59. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $158.08 and a 1 year high of $451.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Talen Energy had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

