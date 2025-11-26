Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $358,000 in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRNX. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.55.

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,000. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,911. The trade was a 41.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,318,350. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.25.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

