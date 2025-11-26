Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $329,000 Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,656,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,803,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,263 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,847,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,640,275,000 after purchasing an additional 765,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,137,000. Amundi lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,792,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,399,000 after buying an additional 19,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.75 and a 200-day moving average of $131.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

