Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWST. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 197,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 106,541 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $55.33.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. Twist Bioscience has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 9,724 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $313,015.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 114,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,484.82. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 31,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $986,555.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 738,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,228,154.96. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,865 shares of company stock worth $3,879,926. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

