Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. $ANGO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $139,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AngioDynamics

In other news, SVP Lawrence T. Weiss acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $118,100.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,380.57. This trade represents a 11.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 882,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,198.35. This trade represents a 1.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 20,890 shares of company stock worth $239,532 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AngioDynamics Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.74.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $75.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.330–0.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

