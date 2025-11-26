Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in CorMedix Inc $CRMD

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CorMedix by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 69,285 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in CorMedix by 234.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Stock Down 4.3%

CorMedix stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. CorMedix Inc has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.63 million. CorMedix had a net margin of 42.11% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 810.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. CorMedix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRMD. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CorMedix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph Todisco sold 50,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 509,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,623,448. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Dunton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,482.50. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,997 shares of company stock worth $2,163,617. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CorMedix Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

