Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$28.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd.

Shares of DPM opened at C$36.59 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$12.76 and a 12 month high of C$36.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.16. The company has a market cap of C$8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The mining company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$372.35 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 41.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.9039474 earnings per share for the current year.

DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.

