Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and traded as high as $13.09. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 100,972 shares changing hands.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.1%
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.
Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.