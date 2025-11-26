Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and traded as high as $13.09. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 100,972 shares changing hands.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 68.9% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 210,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 125,706 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

