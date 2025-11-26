DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.60 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. DSW Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 1.10%.

DSW Capital Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DSW opened at GBX 49.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 52.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 55.98. DSW Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 7.09.

In other DSW Capital news, insider James A. T. Dow acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 53 per share, for a total transaction of £63,600. 25.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

DSW Capital, the owner of the Dow Schofield Watts and DR Solicitors brands, is a profitable, mid-market, challenger professional services network with a cash-generative business model and scalable platform for growth.

Our vision is for our brands to become the most sought-after destinations for ambitious, entrepreneurial professionals to start and develop their own businesses.

Originally established in 2002 by three KPMG alumni, Dow Schofield Watts is one of the first platform models disrupting the traditional model of accounting professional services firms.

