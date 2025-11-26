Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd Buys 52,927 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147,407 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,927 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 15.9% of Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd owned 0.08% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $49,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

