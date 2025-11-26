DraftKings Inc. $DKNG is Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1,379.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103,580 shares during the period. DraftKings accounts for 7.3% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of DraftKings worth $50,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 54.4% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $48,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.86. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 10th. Macquarie lowered their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $246,145.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,917.70. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $5,000,092.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 512,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,262,013.97. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,529 shares of company stock worth $8,601,273. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.