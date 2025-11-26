Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN Position Cut by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,358 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 77.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 176,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 53,598 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after buying an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 410,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,261 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

DFIN opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $69.93.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 4.33%.The firm had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

