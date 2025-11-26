Doge Killer Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.48 Thousand (LEASH)

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. Doge Killer has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $25.48 thousand worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doge Killer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Doge Killer has traded 51.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86,842.40 or 1.00197134 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Doge Killer Profile

Doge Killer’s total supply is 1,481,890,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,466,391,752 tokens. The Reddit community for Doge Killer is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken. The official website for Doge Killer is www.shibatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Doge Killer

According to CryptoCompare, “Doge Killer (LEASH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Doge Killer has a current supply of 1,481,890,255.51329721 with 1,466,391,752.21864546 in circulation. The last known price of Doge Killer is 0.00253421 USD and is down -6.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $26,612.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doge Killer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doge Killer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

