DNB Asset Management AS Takes $669,000 Position in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. CWM LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 39.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 78,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair Price Performance
NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $67.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. Wall Street Zen cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ryanair
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ryanair
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.