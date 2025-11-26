DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,077 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DaVita were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth $227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in DaVita by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in DaVita by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 187,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $121.48 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.97 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.12.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 815.62% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Wall Street Zen lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $148.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

