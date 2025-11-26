DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $485.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.73. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $486.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.39 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 target price on United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.43, for a total transaction of $10,584,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.33, for a total transaction of $1,901,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,792.90. The trade was a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 523,935 shares of company stock worth $226,780,697 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.