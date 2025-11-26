DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 12,625 Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. $REAX

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.05% of Real Brokerage worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the first quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Real Brokerage by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,036,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 259,334 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 568.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 109,826 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Real Brokerage by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 146,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 94,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Real Brokerage by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 85,007 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Real Brokerage Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ REAX opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $842.96 million, a P/E ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REAX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Real Brokerage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

