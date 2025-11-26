DNB Asset Management AS Invests $762,000 in Ceva, Inc. $CEVA

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.14% of Ceva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ceva in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Ceva by 123.6% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceva by 5.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ceva during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ceva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CEVA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ceva in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ceva in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ceva from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Ceva Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Ceva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $486.12 million, a PE ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Ceva had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 9.48%.The business had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ceva, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Ceva Profile

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.