DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.31 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 589,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,561,000 after purchasing an additional 82,609 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,789,000 after purchasing an additional 75,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $6,866,852.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,778.20. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total transaction of $7,468,133.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,138.88. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $157.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $158.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.64%.The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

