DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Qfin were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qfin by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,572,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,155 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its holdings in Qfin by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,295,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,890,000 after purchasing an additional 606,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Qfin by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,901,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,309,000 after purchasing an additional 500,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Qfin by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,603,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,028,000 after purchasing an additional 395,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Qfin by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,336,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qfin stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.39. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $48.94.

Qfin ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.16). Qfin had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $731.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qfin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

