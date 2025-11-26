DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.34 Million Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,171 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOUN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 2.8% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 48.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Majid Emami sold 41,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $823,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 608,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,720. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 70,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,410,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 606,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,500. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,056. Corporate insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

SOUN opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 211.16% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SOUN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

