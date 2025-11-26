DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 128.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 16.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 135,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,462,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 5.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,113,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $114,551,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,674,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 target price on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE FIX opened at $955.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $878.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $691.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.55. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $276.44 and a one year high of $1,020.26.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total value of $2,513,525.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,640. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.68, for a total value of $5,033,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,454,778.68. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 22,158 shares of company stock worth $21,277,519 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.