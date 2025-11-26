DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,223.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRBG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,184,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,846,984.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,711,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,253,853.45. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

CRBG stock opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.12). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

