Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.97 and traded as high as C$7.26. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.26, with a volume of 537,292 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.5%. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.21%.

The Companys investment objectives with respect to the Class A Shares are (a) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular monthly cash dividends targeted to be $0.10 per Class A Share; and (b) on or about the Termination Date (as defined herein), to pay holders of Class A Shares $15.00 per Class A Share, which was the issue price thereof on the initial public offering of the Company, through the redemption of each Class A Share held on the Termination Date.

