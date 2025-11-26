Diversified Energy’s (DEC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diversified Energy (LON:DEC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 price target on the stock.
Diversified Energy Trading Up 0.9%
Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 1,143.39 on Tuesday. Diversified Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 790.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,427. The firm has a market capitalization of £871.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.30, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,037.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,077.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44.
About Diversified Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Energy
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.