Diversified Energy’s (DEC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diversified Energy (LON:DEC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 price target on the stock.

Diversified Energy Trading Up 0.9%

Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 1,143.39 on Tuesday. Diversified Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 790.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,427. The firm has a market capitalization of £871.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.30, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,037.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,077.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Diversified Energy Company (DEC) is focused on acquiring and enhancing onshore gas and oil producing assets and related midstream properties in the United States. Our primary and historical area of operations are within the prolific Appalachian Basin, with additional operations in the states of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas announced with our entry to that region in 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.