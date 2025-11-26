Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.81 and last traded at $159.53, with a volume of 594512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.02.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 68.7% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

