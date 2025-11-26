Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Stake Boosted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,035,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,954,000 after buying an additional 82,420 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 17,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.4% during the first quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLR opened at $157.22 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 126.10%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

