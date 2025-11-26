Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Delek US were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 113.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,601,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,926,000 after purchasing an additional 851,458 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Delek US by 0.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 109,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other Delek US news, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $1,116,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,107.20. This trade represents a 53.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Israel sold 20,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $823,551.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,048.16. The trade was a 24.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 66,489 shares of company stock worth $2,655,285 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delek US Trading Up 0.6%

Delek US stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DK. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

