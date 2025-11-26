David Grzebinski Sells 29,451 Shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) CEO David Grzebinski sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total transaction of $3,163,331.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 79,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,543.69. This represents a 26.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kirby Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $112.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.95. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. Kirby Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.30.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.29 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kirby from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kirby

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,667,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $472,982,000 after acquiring an additional 134,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kirby by 72.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,282,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,900,000 after purchasing an additional 959,209 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 10.8% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,165,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,638,000 after buying an additional 211,231 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kirby by 8.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,570,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,017,000 after buying an additional 122,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kirby by 32.4% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,966,000 after buying an additional 299,981 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.