CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 25,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 206.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 700.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

