Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $136.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.75.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $125.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $146.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $567.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

