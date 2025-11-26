Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.90.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is -39.98%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,203.68. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

