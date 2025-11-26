CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $137.59. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average of $92.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 101.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

