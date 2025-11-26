CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,638 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Adobe by 308.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,202,979,000 after buying an additional 2,347,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $607,443,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Adobe by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after purchasing an additional 961,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 116.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $616,345,000 after purchasing an additional 880,134 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $465.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.96.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.58 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

