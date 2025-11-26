CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 183.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,061,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,920,000 after buying an additional 1,335,567 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,704,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,629,000 after buying an additional 192,582 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,621,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,745,000 after acquiring an additional 840,152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,413,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,026,000 after acquiring an additional 48,581 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,411,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,864,000 after acquiring an additional 325,981 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $76.24.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

