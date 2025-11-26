CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWN opened at $180.15 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $182.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

