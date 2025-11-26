CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 371.7% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

