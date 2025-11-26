CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,142 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,444,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 46,734 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 8,125,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,923,000 after purchasing an additional 278,079 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,592,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,615,000 after purchasing an additional 326,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,617,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,362,000 after purchasing an additional 128,076 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $97.59 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $97.77. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

