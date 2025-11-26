CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,895,000 after buying an additional 5,040,373 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,245,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,689 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,369.5% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,341,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,159 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

