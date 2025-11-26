CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

