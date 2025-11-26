CreativeOne Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,898 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,149,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,588,000 after acquiring an additional 727,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $111.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.18.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

