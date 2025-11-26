CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 8,314 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $290,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 41.3% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 98,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,041,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,360,000 after acquiring an additional 83,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.45.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,932.50. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.