CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 2,774 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7,675.0% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:WSM opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.19.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $206.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $626,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,999.92. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,927 shares in the company, valued at $175,534,477.59. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock worth $22,901,008 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

