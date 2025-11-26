CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 112.94 and traded as low as GBX 86.51. CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 86.51, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

CPPGroup Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £7.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

CPPGroup (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (38.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPPGroup had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. Analysts predict that CPPGroup Plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPP Group is a technology-driven assistance company that creates embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services that reduce disruption to everyday life for millions of people across the world, at the time and place they are needed. CPP Group is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

