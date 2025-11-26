Country Trust Bank Sells 7,655 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Domino’s Pizza worth $28,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $417.62 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $392.89 and a 1-year high of $500.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $514.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.40.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

