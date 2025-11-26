Country Trust Bank Makes New $51.23 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 279,858 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,234,000. Applied Materials comprises 1.1% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,026,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,836,807,000 after buying an additional 407,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,951,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,716,000 after acquiring an additional 291,358 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,409,320,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $242.46 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $244.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.98 and its 200 day moving average is $191.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.08, for a total transaction of $936,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,351 shares in the company, valued at $20,681,202.08. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

