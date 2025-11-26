Country Trust Bank Boosts Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,888 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $38,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,634 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 48,771 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 631.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,739 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,825,691.17. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,359.15. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $362.52 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $377.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

